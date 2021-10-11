Human Remains Found In Search For Missing New Jersey Woman, According To Lauren Cho.

In the search for missing New Jersey music instructor Lauren Cho, investigators in California discovered human remains.

On Saturday, authorities from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted another search in the Yucca Valley for Cho, 30, and discovered his remains, according to the department.

The force claimed in a Facebook post on Sunday: “Unidentified human remains were discovered during the search in the harsh environment of Yucca Valley’s open desert.

“The remains were taken to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division, where personnel will attempt to identify them and determine the cause of death. It’s possible that the identifying process will take many weeks.

“Until the name of the deceased has been established, no additional information will be provided.”

Cho was last seen on June 28 in the 8600 block of Benmar Trail, soon after 5 p.m. Cho is assumed to have left her short-term rental property.

Cho, who is Korean American, stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was dressed in a yellow top and jean shorts.

Since her disappearance, investigators have conducted many searches in the Yucca Valley area.

The sheriff’s department announced in a Facebook post on September 21 that its officers were working with Cho’s friends and family to find her. To raise awareness, Cho relatives have created a Facebook group named “Missing Person: Lauren ‘El’ Cho.”

Cho, also known as “El” to her pals, has a lot of distinctive tattoos, including a lamb on her shoulder and a mushroom on her lower leg, according to the page.

Call the department’s dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Cho’s case has gotten greater attention in recent weeks because comparisons were drawn to the widely publicized abduction of a white woman, 22-year-old YouTuber Gabby Petito.

Petito was reported missing on September 11 and human remains, later identified as Petito’s, were discovered on September 19 in a Wyoming national park.

Her boyfriend is currently being sought by Florida authorities in a wildlife reserve in the state. This is a condensed version of the information.