Human Remains Discovered While Searching For Elderly Campers Who Had Been Missing For 20 Months.

While hunting for two elderly campers who went missing approximately 20 months ago, authorities in Victoria, Australia’s southern state, discovered human remains.

Russell Hill and Carol Clay, two campers, went missing from their secluded Wonnangatta Valley campsite in March 2020. According to ABC.net.au, a 55-year-old man named Greg Lynn was arrested last week on suspicion of being involved in the campers’ abduction.

On the second day of their search, they discovered human remains in woodland near Dargo.

“The remains have yet to be formally identified,” an investigator told 9 News. “This process is expected to take some time.”

Residents of Victoria’s high country supported the police. Cops overcame the obstacles provided by dense plants in the area with the assistance of residents, who assisted police in transporting a huge excavator and a bobcat to the distant search site, which is about 15 kilometers north of Dargo in Victoria’s alpine region, according to 9 News.

The Grant Historic Location, where the bones were discovered, was once a gold mining area. Tough terrain, mine shafts, and steep hills dot the landscape, which is surrounded by thick wilderness.

According to ABC.net.au, Lynn will appear in court in May of next year. He is still being held in jail.

Human remains discovered in a Florida nature preserve in September were thought to be those of Gabby Petito, a young road-tripper who vanished on August 27, 2021. Personal things belonging to Petito’s lover, Brian Laundrie, were discovered in the Carlton Reserve near Venice, Florida, according to police. Petito’s disappearance has been linked to Laundrie, who has been identified as a “person of interest.” Laundry had been missing for several weeks.

Petito had quit her job and embarked on a cross-country journey with Laundrie, recording their voyage in a series of social media posts, which began in July. Petito was seen on police bodycam footage distressed after an encounter with Laundrie. She was seen crying and moaning about her troubles with mental health issues in the video. Petito’s remains were positively identified by autopsy, and the murder was judged to be homicide by strangling.