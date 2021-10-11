Human Remains Discovered During Search For Missing Lauren Cho in New Jersey

While hunting for missing New Jersey lady Lauren Cho, authorities in Southern California discovered human remains on Sunday.

Cho went missing in SoCal’s Yucca Valley in June, investigators say, when she walked away from a short-term property she was staying at with friends and an ex-boyfriend.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the human remains have been transferred to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division to ascertain the cause of death.

According to NBC News, the sheriff’s authorities warned that identifying the remains by the San Bernardino County coroner might take weeks.

“In the ongoing search for Lauren Cho, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department conducted an additional search and rescue operation,” authorities stated in a statement. “Unidentified human remains were discovered during the search in the harsh environment of Yucca Valley’s open desert.” Cho was last seen in jean shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

The search for the 30-year-old was stepped up after officials were chastised for focusing too much on Gabby Petito’s abduction and death. After the media was chastised for focusing more on Petito’s case, the case of Cho, a Korean American, and other women of color appeared to get a spike in exposure.

Petito’s remains were discovered near Grand Teton National Park on September 19. Brian Laundrie, her fiancé and the only person recognized as a person of interest in the case, is still missing. On Sept. 22, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie, although he has not been prosecuted in Petito’s killing.

Cho’s family said on a page dedicated to sharing information about Cho that could lead to her finding on Sept. 18: “We are utterly appreciative of the love that continues to be shown to El.” “We sympathize with [Gabby Petito’s] family and hope that both of our cases will be resolved successfully. Someone has information. Concerning El and Gabby…” Her tattoos were referenced in another post by her family.

“El has a lot of tattoos on his body. Many of them aren’t readily apparent in ordinary street attire, but we’d like to highlight a couple that are obviously identifiable and quite unusual “Along with the descriptions of the tattoos and photographs, the post read: “Mushroom represents the lower leg/ankle; Lamb represents the shoulder; No Face represents the inner arm, above the elbow; Ten Commandments represents the thigh; Medusa represents the thigh.”