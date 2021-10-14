Human Remains Detection K9s, Police, and a Return To Carlton Reserve, according to Brian Laundrie.

After a calm few days following an extensive multi-week search for Brian Laundrie that yielded no results, police activity has resumed at the Carlton Reserve’s entrance.

A big law enforcement presence was reported at the Venice end of the reserve around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Allyson Henning, a reporter for WFLA, an NBC affiliate, and a photojournalist for the station flew over the area later in the day and saw officers searching through the reserve.

As the search for #BrianLaundrie continues, I’ve noticed law enforcement activity at the Carlton Reserve gate for the first time this week. pic.twitter.com/ToC3OR6N7YA @WFLA The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office later told WFLA that two K9 human remains detection units (HRD) and a K9 trainer, as well as officers from the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI, were there.

“We’ve sent HRD K9s and patrol K9s (who are also trained to track missing people) a couple of occasions,” the official stated. “For further information, we’re one of the only law enforcement departments in Florida with HRD K9s on staff, so we’re frequently asked to assist in that capacity throughout the state.” The activity coincides with the addition of additional well-known names to the search for Laundrie, who has been a person of interest in the death of his former girlfriend, Gabby Petito, for over a month.

In addition to Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who has joined the search, John Walsh, the host of “America’s Most Wanted” and “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” has weighed in, telling Fox News that he feels Laundrie’s parents are not innocent when it comes to his still-unsolved disappearance.

“I have no doubt that his family is assisting him in being on the run,” Walsh said.

Henning also updated on Thursday’s action at the reserve through Twitter, saying that police were still there at 5:45 p.m. Eastern.

