Human-caused injuries were found on a dead humpback whale washed up on the shore of Staten Island.

According to the New York Post, a dead humpback whale washed up on the shore of Great Kills Harbor in Staten Island on September 17. The National Park Service (NPS) subsequently contacted the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS), which examined the whale and “handled” its “disposal,” according to Live Science.

The next day, AMSEAS announced on Facebook that a necropsy examination of the 38-foot humpback whale confirmed that it had suffered “human-caused injuries.”

“The necropsy team, led by AMSEAS/Necropsy Coordinator Kimberly Durham, documented evidence of two human-caused injuries: healing wounds around the mouth and head consistent with entanglement in gear, and a large piece of metal debris lodged in his intestines, causing damage to the digestive tract,” according to AMSEAS.

The most serious risks to humpback whales, according to National Geographic, are collisions with ships and entanglement in fishing gear.

Complaints of entangled humpback whales on the West Coast surged from “an average of 10 reports per year from 1982 to 2013, to 50 reports per year from 2014 to 2017,” according to SR3, a sealife rescue, rehabilitation, and research group.

According to the blog, the increase in reports is related not just to an increase in the humpback whale population, but also to the fact that their prey now dwells in different locations of the ocean, putting the whales in more frequent contact with fishing gear.

However, portion of the growth can be attributed to “increased public awareness.” Sightings of entangled whales are reported more frequently now that more people know how to report them, according to the site.

The Staten Island whale was discovered “floating on its back with its blowhole under the water’s surface,” according to Live Science. This was a “good sign that the animal had been deceased for some time,” according to AMSEAS founder and chief scientist Robert DiGiovanni.

However, according to the organization's Facebook page, AMSEAS is still waiting for lab results to identify the cause of the whale's death.