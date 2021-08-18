Human body parts were discovered in the wheel well of a US plane returning from Afghanistan.

As the Taliban grabbed control of Afghanistan, human body parts were discovered in the landing gear of an American military plane that took out from Kabul on Monday.

According to the New York Times, the remains were discovered in the wheel well of a Boeing C-17 cargo plane that had taken off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on Tuesday.

According to USA Today, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said, “Our hearts go out to the families of the departed.”

According to the outlet, the bodies were discovered when the military plane landed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The plane has been held since then in order to gather the remains and inspect it before it can be flown again.

The military plane arrived in Kabul carrying supplies for civilian evacuation, but it had to take off before it could unload because hundreds of Afghans surrounded it and clutched its fuselage.

Because of the “rapidly deteriorating security situation,” the team opted to take off, according to Stefanek.

The human remains, as well as claims of individuals falling from the jet after takeoff, are being investigated by the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations.

Thousands of Afghans are said to have streamed through the airport’s civilian side when the government was overthrown by the Islamic militant group. Civilian and military planes were said to have been suspended for several hours while US, Afghan, and coalition soldiers seized the airfield.

According to an earlier story by the Associated Press, video footage showed a swarm of men surrounding and clinging to a US military jet as it rolled down the airstrip. According to the site, some of the men died as the plane rose in altitude.

According to military news website Defense One, the plane’s crew called an emergency because they were unable to retract the plane’s landing gear during the climb because at least one of the fleeing guys had clung to the wheel well.

According to US authorities, at least seven people died during the airport evacuation, including six who fell from a military jet.

As Kabul fell last Sunday, one airplane was able to evacuate roughly 640 Afghans, including men, women, children, and the elderly.

People were jammed into the cargo compartment of the C-17 flight — call sign REACH 871 — according to purported images.

According to reports, the big number of passengers was not foreseen, and the crew made the decision to take. Brief News from Washington Newsday.