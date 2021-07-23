Hugo is referred to as a “two-faced mug” by Toby on Friday’s episode of Love Island.

Hugo confronted Toby about his decision to recouple with Abigail Rawlings rather than Chloe Burrows, and the two fell out.

Toby and Chloe have been feuding in recent episodes after he shown interest in new girl Abigail.

The recoupling on Thursday sent shockwaves across the Love Island resort.

Chloe felt ‘disrespected,’ so she ended their relationship.

Toby chose to couple up with Abigail at Thursday’s recoupling, which irritated Hugo.

Hugo then elected to remarry Chloe as a ‘friendship couple,’ which meant Georgia Townend was kicked from the island after only two days.

Hugo made it clear in his remarks that he did not agree with Toby’s behavior.

Lucinda toasts Georgia in Friday’s episode, calling her a “breath of fresh air.”

Toby then adds, “And to discovering two-faced mugs!”

Hugo states in the Beach Hut, “I’m not going to take it back, I fully intended it.” Hopefully, I’ll be able to get Toby and work things out.”

In order to clear the air, he invites Toby to have a conversation.

“That’s not cool, bro,” Toby tells Hugo. That’s s*** from you, I’m shocked. I’ve asked for your thoughts, and I’m not offended by them. Your point of view is entirely valid. The fact is that you went about it the wrong way.”

“I still consider you family, and I hope we can move past this,” Hugo replies.

Chloe, on the other hand, tells the Beach Hut that she is ‘grateful’ that Hugo chose her and that she has never had a friend like that.