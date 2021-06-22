Hugo Hammond of Love Island, who is he?

According to PE instructor Hugo Hammond, 24, from Hampshire, Love Island provided “an opportunity to have a fantastic enjoyable summer and put myself back out there.”

“I’ve been single for a time now,” he continued. It’s been quite difficult to get back into dating in the current climate.”

“I am a secondary school physical education teacher. My job is fantastic. All of my sports are enjoyable to me. It’s wonderful to be able to pass on my excitement for physical activity to the next generation, and I hope they feel the same way about me teaching them.”

“I’ve actually played cricket for England PD,” says the author (Physical Disability). I’ve traveled to Bangladesh, Dubai, and other countries to play cricket. Clubfoot was something I was born with. When I was younger, I had a number of operations. Only when I’m walking barefoot can you tell. My achilles tendon is really short. I walk on my toes a little.”