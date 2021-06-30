Hugo from Love Island will not be returning to his previous teaching job.

Hugo Hammond, a 24-year-old PE teacher, will not be returning to his previous job at Blundell’s School, where he worked before joining Love Island.

Love Island viewers learned more about the first ever physically impaired candidate in the first task of the series.

Hugo admitted to snogging ten chicks in one night during horny devil’s.

Hugo was ‘disrespected’ by a participant on Love Island because of his name – Liverpool Echo

A representative for the Devon-based boarding school where he worked told The Daily Star why he would not be returning after the show aired.

“Mr. Hammond was here on a very brief placement during his teacher training in the Spring term,” they explained. The school did not employ him.”

Sharon is the reality newbie’s current partner. Shannon has already left the villa after only 48 hours after newcomer Chloe chose Aaron as her partner in tonight’s episode. Shannon was now single.

This is the quickest eviction of a competitor in the show’s history.