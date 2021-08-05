Hugo from Love Island appears to have been betrayed after four candidates were dumped.

The Islanders were faced with a major decision after obtaining the results of the public poll.

Hugo, Tyler, and Sam were on the verge of being discarded, and the females had to decide whether to save them.

In a tense movie night, Love Island stars were shown secret villa clips.

In the meantime, the boys had to choose between saving Clarisse, Amy, or Mary.

Teddy stated of the lads’ decision, “It was an extremely difficult decision because you’re all great gals.”

“We can honestly say the villa wouldn’t be the same without him,” Faye declared on behalf of the girls.

Clarisse, Amy, Hugo, and Sam were ejected off the island by the Islanders.

Hugo, on the other hand, appeared to feel that he would be saved since he was acquainted with the girls.

When Faye delivered the terrible news, his countenance reportedly changed from a smile to a puzzled expression.

“Not Hugo thinking he was going to be saved,” Jess replied.

“Hugo truly assumed Faye was talking about him,” Simon writes.

“LOOOOL,” Emily added. Hugo appears surprised? This ain’t friend island ffs.” He’s got a thousand chances.

“I truly can’t believe it,” Candice tweeted. Hugo seemed to believe he was safe.”

“So thrilled to be wrong phew,” Donna wrote. Hugo’s face revealed that he truly believed he had been saved. “His all-inclusive vacation has come to an end.”

“Is it just me, or did anyone else observe Hugo smiling/smirking while the lads and girls tell who they saved, like he wanted to be saved?” Zoe wondered.