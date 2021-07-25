Hugo, a contestant on Love Island, has sparked uproar after avoiding being dumped.

Hugo avoided being ejected from the villa for the second time tonight, leaving Love Island watchers stunned.

Hugo has failed to find love throughout his time on the ITV show, preferring to pair up with girls as friends instead.

He paired up with Chloe this week after Toby viciously dismissed her in favor of new girl Abigail.

Love Island 2021 has been confirmed in its entirety. Line-up for Casa Amor

Hugo became closer to Chloe and told the other lads that he wanted to pursue a love relationship with her, but he never told her his genuine feelings before the dump.

After Hugo and Chloe were proclaimed safe following the public vote, Lucinda and Aaron were ejected from the island.

Although the couple clearly has supporters, many viewers flocked to social media to express their displeasure that Hugo was still enjoying his “free vacation.”

“What a waste,” Nimrah exclaimed. In Casa Amor, Hugo will be completely useless.”

“It’s actually not amusing keeping Hugo and Chloe in, they’re a FRIENDSHIP couple in LOVE island, and they’re boring,” Alix added.

“Producers should show us the results,” Patricia’s son stated. Who honestly voted for Chloe and Hugo?”

“Hugo survived, which tells me that people enjoy watching a man enjoy a vacation since he isn’t there for love,” J added.

“Hugo is properly riding this free holiday out, how the hell has he been saved by the public,” DJ Banda added.