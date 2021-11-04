Hughes House, a local landmark, will be the site of a £40 million apartment block.

A new tower with 258 units is being erected in Liverpool’s city core, which will change the neighborhood substantially.

Hughes House, a recent addition of the shop on London Road, will be demolished and replaced by a ten-story structure with 258 flats and a roof terrace.

It follows the completion of a £40 million transaction to the Bank of Montreal UK Funding house by Town Square Group.

The project will have 15 modern studios, 144 one-bedroom apartments, and 99 two-bedroom apartments, as well as ground-floor retail space.

The proposals would give the city centre with much-needed market and subsidized rentals, which will be offered on flexible lease terms by its operator, Home Group.

Anil Juneja, the founder of Town Square Group, has been working on the land sale for three years.

To complete the project, Town Square Group will collaborate with Home Group and the project team, which includes UK Land and Property and ENGIE Group’s business Equans.

“This program is a big win for the city, and we are happy to have spearheaded its creation from concept to completion,” Mr Juneja said.

“Town Square Group recognizes the value of high-quality, affordable housing in Liverpool’s city center, and this will be the first of many projects we hope to complete.

“Liverpool City Council and the Fabric District CIC have lent their backing to the project, which will assist to create much-needed jobs in the Fabric Quarter and revitalise the area around London Road.”

BMO Real Estate Partners’ fund manager, Peter Lowe, added: “This acquisition allows us to contribute to the creation of affordable private rental housing in Liverpool while also providing investors with long-term, inflation-linked income returns.

“Through the initiative, we will be able to meet local demand, notably from critical employees of the local government.”