Huge tree falls on a home in Louisiana, almost missing a baby sleeping in a crib [Video]

On Friday night, a tree collapsed into a home in Louisiana, just missing a 5-month-old kid resting in his crib. Rafters, debris, and roof insulation pour down on the crib, as seen on a baby monitor.

According to WBRZ, the event occurred at a home in Prairieville.

When Courtney and Kale Buchholtz saw the weather was becoming worse, they put their son, Cannon, to sleep in his crib. They heard a loud noise a few minutes later.

“All of a sudden, it sounded like thunder, and things were flying off the walls,” Kale explained. The couple dashed off to see how their child was doing. Kale told the news source, “We rounded the curve in the corridor and we could see the tree in the hall.”

The baby monitor captures the dramatic moments of the youngster abruptly waking up after hearing the loud sound. As roof insulation and debris begin to fall into his crib from the roof, he begins to cry. The mother can be seen crying “oh my god” as she rushes to take up the infant.

The house was ripped in half by the gigantic tree, which had a four-foot trunk and a gaping hole through it. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The video was published on Facebook by the family, who described it as “one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced.”

The couple is currently relocating their goods in order to begin the process of rebuilding their home.

“It took two days for it to sink in; we were both stunned,” Kale explained.

They also expressed gratitude to their neighbors, who rushed in to assist them shortly after the incident. Kale told WBRZ, “The night it happened, I had three or four neighbors show up that I had never met before.” “They just showed up and asked if there was anything they could do to help.”

The incident, according to the couple, was a wake-up call. “It reminds you that a house is just that: a house. It is possible to replace it. For the first two days, all I could think about was my family and my small boy,” Kale stated.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time the pair had to deal with nature’s fury. Their Denham Springs house was flooded in 2016, causing them to move to Prairieville.