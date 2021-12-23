Huge traffic jams result from a three-car collision on a major highway.

A three-car crash shut down Queens Drive this afternoon, causing havoc on a busy arterial thoroughfare.

The incident, which occurred near the Jolly Miller pub and Sandforth Road, led the southbound stretch of Queens Drive to close at around 2 p.m. today.

Three persons suffered minor injuries and did not require hospital care, according to a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service.

Merseyside Police stated that officers were dispatched to West Derby just after 2 p.m. today.

Three automobiles were involved and were damaged, with witnesses rushing to social media to warn people to stay away from the area, calling the crash a “terrible one.”

Due to high traffic, the road remained closed until the vehicles were recovered. Motorists were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

While the route was stopped, transportation services were also impacted.

Arriva 60 and 81 services heading to Aigburth were diverted via Mill Bank, Green Lane, and Old Swan, according to Merseytravel.

The 12, 13, and 15 services were also rerouted to Muirhead Avenue and Almonds Green, bypassing Mill Lane.

Shortly after 4 p.m., the road reopened, and traffic returned to normal.