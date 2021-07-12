Huge sums of money have been posted on Instagram by Love Island stars including Shaughna Phillips.

The seventh season of ITV2’s iconic dating reality show Love Island is well underway, with singletons hoping for love and a chance to win £50,000.

This year’s series has already seen plenty of drama, including a heated argument between Faye and Chloe, a candidate being ejected after only 48 hours in the villa, and much more.

While we all adore this year’s series, CRO Agency LoveUX has revealed how much each Love Island season six contestant has earned on Instagram since leaving the resort.

Molly Smith and Shaughna Phillips, who are love rivals, have earned more than £300,000 between them.

Here’s what all of last year’s contestants have been up to since appearing on the show on Instagram.

Molly Smith has a total of £442,238 in her account, based on 191 adverts.

Molly Smith, a latecomer to Casa Amor, tops the chart as the only 2020 Islander to earn more than £400,000 since leaving the island.

Callum’s decision to select Molly over Shaughna upset viewers, but the couple has since proven critics wrong by moving into their own Manchester home with their cute pomeranian Nelly and pug puppy Winnie.

Molly is in first place because she is the most active influencer in the series, having posted nearly 200 sponsored posts in the last year.

Shaughna Phillips – £341,075 (based on 109 listings)

After the Casa Amor recoupling left her single, Shaughna was one of the breakthrough stars of the last series of Love Island, noted for her girl’s girl attitude and iconic “congrats hun” moment.

The Londoner has since risen to become one of the highest-paid influencers, with a slew of lucrative commercial partnerships and an estimated £2,900 each sponsored post.

She also starred on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Virtual Dating with Pete Wicks and Chloe Ferry last year, but she is now unmarried, according to reports.

Luke Mabbott – £333,325 based on 141 listings

Luke Mabbott, a late arrival, rounds out the top three. He was paired with Jess and Natalia throughout his time on the competition, before coming in third place with Demi.

The Redcar-born influencer recently published his own edit with apparel brand HisColumn and is presently dating model Lucie Donlan, who is a Love Island season five competitor. The summary comes to a close.