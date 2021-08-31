Huge plans for the former Alder Hey site have sparked fierce opposition.

Hundreds of people have objected to major plans to build a massive development on part of the former Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Step Places has submitted plans for a significant development named Springfield Gardens, which will include hundreds of new homes, an office complex, recreational and retail facilities, and will be built on the site of the old, demolished Alder Hey Hospital in Eaton Road, within the Knotty Ash ward.

The hospital stood on the site for almost a century before being razed in 2017 to make way for a new hospital in Springfield Park.

Excavators begin work on the historic Alder Hey Hospital site.

What are your thoughts on the plans? Please let us know in the comments section below.

Following an open competition sponsored by the Alder Hey Trust and Liverpool City Council, Step Places was chosen as the preferred developer for the site and has purchased the development site.

The comprehensive planning proposal, which was just submitted, asks for permission to build four blocks of commercial retail space, including food and beverage, a gym, and a creche, as well as 102 apartments and 66 serviced apartments.

A four-story office building, a five-story block with 27 retirement homes, and a two-story block with 13 apartments specifically tailored for people with autism will be built alongside this.

In addition, four independent dwellings with parking would be built on the land.

The development site is 2.64 hectares and is bordered on the north by Alder Road, the east by Eaton Road, and the south by the new hospital.

The developer describes the project as a “mixed use community with a wide range of residential options, supporting amenity space, and workplace opportunities,” according to its blueprints.

The design and planning of the new complex, according to Step Places, was done in conjunction with NHS workers, and essential suggestions such as the creche and exercise facilities, as well as some staff housing, were created.

The large application, which will be examined at a meeting of the city council’s planning committee next week, comes after Alder Hey NHS Trust’s previous bid to create 400 houses on the former hospital site was rejected several years ago.

Local residents predicted that those ideas would succeed at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”