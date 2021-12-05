HSBC is offering a substantial monetary incentive to encourage individuals to transfer accounts.

HSBC is making its highest upfront cash offer since March 2020, according to Martin Lewis, as it encourages people to transfer bank accounts.

The financial behemoth joins a slew of other companies that are offering cash bonuses to customers who transfer accounts, and it’s a breeze to do so.

According to Money Saving Expert, six of these accept cash payments directly, with HSBC offering the most money.

“The weather is getting colder, but the bank switch battle is growing hotter,” Mr Lewis said in his monthly Money Saving Expert newsletter.

“Plus, HSBC has dropped its $1,750 minimum monthly pay-in requirement; now all you need is £1,500 to put in within 60 days (you may take it out again), which many people’s income over two months will easily afford.”

Switchers will now receive £150 if they open an HSBC Advance account.

Money Saving Expert and Money Supermarket are the only places where you can get a free £150.

In addition, HSBC will donate £10 to the homeless charity Shelter.

Customers must open an account (through this link) and begin a switch within 30 days to receive the funds.

You must also set up two or more direct debits or standing orders on the account, as well as deposit £1,500 within the first 60 days, as described above.

The £150 is then paid within 30 days, and the £10 payment is received by Shelter by March 2022.

Here are some other bank switching incentive offers.