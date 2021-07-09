How Yerushalmi Law Firm Became One of the Top Injury Law Firms in the United States

The majority of people believe that high-profile, celebrity-involved legal matters are the most lucrative in the country. David Yerushalmi, a rising attorney, demonstrates how hard effort and expertise may lead to stunning success. He has quickly established himself as one of the nation’s top personal injury lawyers. He’s been dubbed “insurance companies’ greatest nightmare,” and his clients have received millions in settlements. Surprisingly, Yerushalmi Law Firm has just been in operation for 18 months.

Injury law is traditionally associated with lesser, less serious cases, but Yerushalmi has re-imagined this field of law and turned it into a thriving company. Over 90% of his cases have resulted in policy limit settlements, which means he has gotten his clients the most money possible. Most of his cases are concluded in less than a year, and some in less than 45 days.

Yerushalmi attended one of New York City’s top law schools and was one of just two students in the United States selected for an internship at the prestigious Gerry Spence Trial Lawyers College to learn more about litigation and trial. He has a wealth of expertise and appreciates the need of putting up a good fight for his clients. In order to avoid a lengthy period of litigation and trial, insurance companies frequently choose to reach an agreement with Yerushalmi.

“Policy restrictions have been reached in the great majority of our cases,” adds Yerushalmi. “For example, if someone has a $100,000 bodily injury insurance policy and hits our client, we may recover the entire $100,000 in more than nine out of ten cases. Because we seek to create a bond with our clients that allows us to truly express their personal narrative rather than just their disabilities, we have been consistent in policy limit after policy restriction. We just accomplished something most people have never heard of: we opened the insurance and received 2.5 times the policy limitations on a single case.”

The Yerushalmi Law Firm currently has over 100 cases on their desk, which means they will soon have earned millions more in settlements. The diligent lawyer has already proved his capacity to comprehend injury law, from car accidents to brain injuries and even influencer-related injuries. Yerushalmi Law Firm is positioned to be the top injury law firm, despite the fact that it is just 18 months old and has only been practicing for 18 months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.