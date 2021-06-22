How would the privatization of Channel 4 work?

What is privatization, exactly?

Privatisation is the process of selling a previously government or public-owned organization to private corporations or people. The most well-known privatization was Royal Mail, which went public in 2013, despite criticism from the government for setting the price too low and allowing bankers involved in the process to profit handsomely.

Who currently owns Channel 4?

Since its inception in 1982, the channel has been owned by the government. However, unlike the BBC, which is supported by a licence fee, it is entirely funded by advertising. The funds raised are then utilized to hire independent producers to create shows for the channel.

Has it ever been considered for privatization?

Privatization has been discussed for several years, and it was originally proposed shortly after the channel debuted. It came the closest to going private in 2016, when David Cameron’s administration considered a deal under then-culture secretary John Whittingdale, who had been advocating for the sale since 1996.

Mr Whittingdale is now thought to be in charge of a future consultation, despite past attempts having failed.

How is it possible to privatize it?

The government has a number of options when it comes to selling its asset. Ministers may decide to float the broadcaster on the London Stock Exchange, joining rival ITV, which is already listed. It could be able to find a private buyer or switch to a mutual ownership arrangement.

The government would have to appoint bankers to build up support for the sale and find potential bidders. The financial facts and possible revenue streams would be given to interested investors in the form of a prospectus.

What is the potential value of Channel 4?

The price tag has been rumored to be £1 billion, although analysts who have looked at Station 4’s data think it might be far less, given that the channel – unlike ITV – does not. (This is a brief piece.)