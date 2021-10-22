How William Shatner’s Space Flight Completed the ‘Star Trek’ Journey

For William Shatner, best known for his famous role in Star Trek, his excursion into space was more than just an adventure. In some ways, it marked the end of a journey that began in 1966.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Don DiCostanzo, CEO and founder of Pedego Electric Bikes and a personal friend of William Shatner, following Shatner’s successful launch aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on October 13.

Shatner’s wingman was DiCostanzo, who traveled with him from Comic-Con in New York to Van Horn, Texas, and spent seven days with the man best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise. When he returned from space, he saw the journey and spoke with the 90-year-old actor.

DiCostanzo said he initially discussed the space mission with Shatner at a Pedego Electric Bikes customer appreciation event, when they were both watching an airshow.

Shatner is an avid biker and the Pedego Electric Bikes spokesman. In Texas, he had one of the bikes with him.

“He stated to me on the way out that he was heading into space,” DiCostanzo added.

“‘I heard that Bill,’ I said. That’s incredible.’ ‘I just haven’t figured out how I’m going to get from Comic Con in New York to Van Horn, Texas on Saturday afternoon,’ he says. ‘Well, Bill, if I could be your wingman, I’d be happy to accompany you, and I’ll supply you with a jet service to do so,’ I added. Shatner liked the idea, and DiCostanzo quickly became his sidekick.

Before travelling to Texas to train with Shatner, DiCostanzo attended Comic Con with him, where “all the lines for him are out the door.”

In a Spacesuit, Jeff Bezos

Shatner, according to DiCostanzo, texted him frequently to see how he was doing.

“Now, I know Bill, but I’m not his best friend, so he’s checking: ‘Don, you OK?’ Texts are being sent to me. On Monday night, around 2:30 a.m., he sent me a text. ‘Are you all right, Don?’ DiCostanzo burst out laughing.

Former Amazon CEO and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos visited on the morning of the launch, driving a Rivian electric vehicle and transporting several passengers.

“The Rivian appeared out of nowhere. This is a condensed version of the information.