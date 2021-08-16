‘How Will You Protect Women?’ a CNN Reporter asks the Taliban Commander.

Clarissa Ward, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent, confronted a Taliban commander on Monday about the militant group’s treatment of women.

“How are you going to safeguard women?” Ward enquired.

“The woman, the woman, can live her life as she wishes, and we will not intervene. They are free to attend school. He said, “They can continue their education while wearing Islamic hijab.”

Ward, who was dressed in a hijab, inquired, “Like I’m wearing?”

He went on to say that women will be obliged to wear a niqab, a veil that covers their entire face except for their eyes. Ward pressed the Taliban leader on why women must conceal their faces. It is, he claims, a requirement of Islam.

He explained, “Because that is in Islam.”

Ward pushed back, “Do you have to wear a niqab in Islam, though?” which he said, “Of course.”

Ward mentioned during the show that a beauty parlor had previously been painted over with images of women not wearing the niqab.

Ward was requested to stand to the side by the Taliban earlier Monday because she is a woman. She said she saw fewer ladies outside, but they were dressed more conservatively. Female Afghan journalists are also “terrified,” according to her.

Despite the Taliban’s claims that Afghanistan will not return to the brutal rule that the group imposed when it previously led the country, many women fear that the rights they have gained—such as the ability to get an education and work—may be all but eliminated now that the insurgent group has taken control of the country.

Until the US-led invasion in 2001, the fundamentalist organization dominated the country for five years. They made it illegal for girls to attend school and for women to work. According to the Associated Press, women were not allowed to leave the house without men, and public executions were carried out for women accused of adultery.

Zarifa Ghafari, who made history as Afghanistan’s first female mayor in 2018, claimed on Sunday that she believes the Taliban will kill her, according to this website.

“I’m sitting here, waiting for them.” No one is willing to assist me or my family. I’m just sitting with my hubby and them. And they’ll come looking for people. This is a condensed version of the information.