How to Watch Vice President Joe Biden’s Address on Afghanistan Live Stream:

President Joe Biden will deliver his first address to the country since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan after the United States withdrew its forces after a 20-year conflict.

In a statement released on Saturday, Biden defended his choice to leave Afghanistan, claiming that staying would have made no difference. However, he was chastised for not communicating directly to Americans during the chaotic retreat, which saw embassy workers evacuated and Afghans fleeing for their life.

Biden was scheduled to return to the White House on Monday afternoon, cutting his visit at Camp David short. His message is set to begin at 3:45 p.m. ET and will be delivered from the East Room.

The president’s address will be broadcast on the White House’s YouTube channel, as well as on C-website Span’s and television station. Other networks may take a break from their regular programming to cover the president.

Former President Donald Trump has been a harsh critic of Biden’s exit strategy, but the president and other White House officials blame Trump for limiting Biden’s options.

Trump negotiated a troop pullout date of May 1 with the Taliban, and Biden stated on Saturday that the few troops left in Afghanistan were in danger. This put Biden in a position to either “stick to the arrangement” or send more American soldiers to Afghanistan to battle the civil war. Biden, the fourth president to lead the war in Afghanistan, has stated that he will not hand it on to his successor.

Biden and his National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, blamed the Afghan people in part for the Taliban’s rise to power. Sullivan told Today that America couldn’t provide Afghanistan’s soldiers the “desire” to fight for Kabul and their country despite his assistance in training them.

Sullivan went on to say that it wasn’t expected that Afghan forces wouldn’t fight hard for Kabul, justifying Biden’s claim that Kabul’s collapse wasn’t “inevitable.” In June, however, lawmakers raised serious worries about the fate of Afghans, pressing the Biden administration to speed up the process of evacuating thousands of Afghan allies who assisted the US during the war.

Sullivan denied that Biden was a focus of significant criticism because of the situation in Afghanistan. This is a condensed version of the information.