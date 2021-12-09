How to watch UFC 269 on TV: Oliveira vs Poirier start time and live stream in the United Kingdom.

In the main event of UFC 269 this weekend, Charles Oliveira will face Dustin Poirier.

The annual end-of-year card is often one of the most packed, and Saturday night’s concert is no exception.

Two champions will defend their titles, while up-and-comers will get their chance to shine on the big stage, and icons of the sport will attempt to write new chapters in their illustrious careers.

Poirier, a former opponent of Conor McGregor, will seek to reclaim his lightweight championship against current champion Oliveira.

Amanda Nunes, the two-division champion, will defend her bantamweight title for the first fight since 2019 in the co-main event.

The UFC has had a great year, with the sport expanding in popularity around the world.

It’s also been a strong year for British fighters in the business, with Leon Edwards winning a major win against Nate Diaz, Tom Aspinall maintaining his perfect record since joining, and Liverpudlian Paddy Pimblett making a statement with a round one knockout.

Here’s all you need to know about the event this weekend.

In the UK, how can I watch UFC 269?

On BT Sport 1, all of the action from the event will be broadcast.

Viewers in the United States will be charged up to $70 (£52.99) for the event.

However, in the United Kingdom, BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the fights for free.

When is it going to start?

At 1 a.m., the preliminary show will begin.

The main event will start at 3 a.m. and will be shown on BT Sport 1.

Who will be the combatants?

Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira (c)

Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes (c)

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Santiago Ponzinibbo vs. Geoff Neal

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Dan Ige vs. Josh Emmett

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright

Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier, the UFC’s top commentary trio, are calling the fights.