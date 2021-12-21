How to watch the Ursid meteor shower in the UK tonight and when it peaks in 2021.

The year’s final meteor shower is expected to astonish skygazers as it illuminates the nights leading up to Christmas.

The Ursid show, on the other hand, is normally scant, producing only about five meteors per hour at its peak, which is expected to occur over the United Kingdom on Wednesday night.

People will have the most hours of darkness to try to detect the shooting stars when the shower occurs around the winter solstice.

Ursid meteors appear to originate near the constellation Ursa Minor’s Beta Ursae Minoris (Kochab).

The shooting stars, on the other hand, are caused by comet 8P/debris Tuttle’s stream.

The meteor shower will be visible to the naked eye, but skygazers will need to adapt their eyes to the darkness first.

“The Ursids meteor shower is a rather minor exhibition happening in late December,” stated Dr Greg Brown of the Royal Observatory Greenwich. Even in optimum conditions, with roughly 10 meteors per hour, many observers will only see a few meteors around the peak.

“However, if you want to see this shower for yourself, follow the standard guidelines.

“Look for a location with a low horizon to get the best view of the sky, then wait for the shower to peak in the early morning.

“Fill your vision with as much sky as you can (a deckchair will come in in here) and wait.

“Eventually, you’ll notice dazzling streaks of light caused by the Earth colliding with a dust track left behind by Comet 8P/Tuttle.

“But, most importantly, don’t forget to dress up warm for this mid-winter display.”