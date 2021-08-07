How to watch the friendly match between Everton and Manchester United on TV and online

Rafa Benitez’s first season as Everton manager is approaching, and Manchester United presents another possible learning curve in his early years with the Blues.

They are back on home turf after winning two games in a row in the Florida Cup, defeating Millonarios and PUMAS from Mexico.

The Blues travel to Old Trafford for their final training session before the start of the new season, which will be Rafa Benitez’s first at Goodison Park.

Demarai Gray will be aiming to get some Premier League experience ahead of his return to the English top flight following his transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

In the two tests he’s had so far for the Blues, the 25-year-old has already made an impression.

Despite a COVID scare earlier this week, Manchester United’s friendly against Preston North End will go ahead after the club conducted additional testing and discovered no new cases among the team.

All of the pre-season friendly have been shown on Everton TV, including Saturday’s match against Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side.

Season Ticket Members, Hospitality Members, and anyone who sign up for the Official Membership scheme for the upcoming season will be able to stream the games live for free, according to the club.

In addition, live games do not have a pay-per-view option. Season Ticket Members, Hospitality Members, and Official Members are the only ones who can watch the game live.

To watch the match, go to evertonfc.com and log in with the same email address as the one you used to purchase your Season Ticket or Official Membership.

If you intend to purchase an Official Membership to gain access to the live stream as well as a variety of other perks, the club advises that you do so well in advance of the game. It can take up to five minutes for the system to update with new membership purchases.

Season Ticket, Hospitality, and Lounge Members will be able to watch the game live on Everton TV for free.

The Washington Newsday will also be covering the game live from Old Trafford, which you can follow here.

The game begins at 12:45 p.m. BST.

Visit Evertonfc.com for additional information.