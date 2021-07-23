How to watch the friendly between Liverpool and Mainz 05 on TV and online

On Friday night, Jurgen Klopp reunites with some old acquaintances as the Reds face FSV Mainz 05 in Austria for their third pre-season match.

The match is part of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations for the 2017 Premier League season, which begins on August 14 and features the 19-time English champions facing newly promoted Norwich City.

The Reds were in action for the first time in two 30-minute mini-games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart, where they gained valuable minutes with Divock Origi and Sadio Mane scoring in 1-1 draws.

Last season, Bo Svensson’s side finished 12th in the Bundesliga, and they began their pre-season with a 2-1 victory over Wurzburger Kickers.

After leaving his playing career to take command of Liverpool, Germany’s head coach spent seven years on the Rhine. In 2004, he led them to the Bundesliga for the first time in their history, as well as managing the current Mainz manager.

After being thrilled by Kaide Gordon and new-signing Ibrahima Konate’s performances in both of the 30-minute friendly, the newest installment of their time in Austria provides another peek into what supporters might expect.

It will be their first full 90-minute encounter of the tour, and it will be their penultimate game in Austria, with Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies against FSV Mainz 05 will be televised exclusively on LFCTV GO, the club’s own streaming service. The game will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the Reds’ match versus Wacker Innsbruck starting at 5:15 p.m.

Using the code 2122GOFREE, fans can get a month free trial of the Reds broadcasting service, which will stream all of their pre-season games (T&Cs apply).

Sky and Virgin Media subscribers can watch the channel.

The Washington Newsday’s live blog will also allow you to follow the game in real time.

If you have an LFCTV GO subscription, you can watch the game online or via the official LFCTV GO app on your phone or tablet.

Andy Robertson returned to the fold today after taking a sabbatical after the European Championships, but it may be too soon for the Scot.

Diogo Jota, who arrived earlier this week with Neco, may have a role to play. “The summary has come to an end.”