How to watch the Everton vs Millonarios friendly on TV and online

Everton fans will see the new-look squad under Rafa Benitez in action against Millonarios in the Florida Cup after two behind-closed-doors friendly.

Wins against Blackburn Rovers and Accrington Stanley have already given the Spanish manager a sense of how his players perform, but when they step to the field against Colombia, supporters will be able to witness what work is being done on the training ground.

Everton have been busy in the previous week bolstering their squad ahead of their trip to America, with all three new additions reported by Thursday evening, with Demarai Gray’s signature confirmed while he was in Florida.

Asmir Begovic, Andros Townsend, and Gray have all been photographed being put through their paces in America, and all three of the new boys appear to be destined to feature.

Millonarios are presently in third place in Primera A, just one point behind leaders Atletico Nacional.

Fernando Uribe, the 33-year-old who now holds the club’s top goalscoring position, will be one to watch.

All of the pre-season friendly, including the match versus Colombia, will be televised on Everton TV.

Season Ticket Members, Hospitality Members, and anyone who sign up for our Official Membership plan for the forthcoming season will be able to stream the games live for free, according to the club.

Streaming will not be available in some areas due to broadcast rights. With the exception of Canada, no live broadcast will be accessible in the Americas. Restrictions could be expanded to more nations, but this hasn’t happened yet.

In addition, live games do not have a pay-per-view option. Season Ticket Members, Hospitality Members, and Official Members are the only ones who can watch the game live.

To watch the match, go to evertonfc.com and log in with the same email address as the one you used to purchase your Season Ticket or Official Membership.

If you intend to purchase an Official Membership to gain access to the live stream as well as a variety of other perks, the club advises that you do so well in advance of the game. It can take up to five minutes for the system to update with new membership purchases.

