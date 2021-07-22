How to watch Everton’s Richarlison and Niels Nkounkou compete at the Tokyo Olympics

Everton’s Richarlison and Niels Nkounkou will both be competing for gold in men’s football as the Olympics get off in Tokyo.

Richarlison, a vital player of Brazil’s team that reached the Copa America final earlier this summer, will be aiming to put his loss to Argentina behind him.

Brazil is the defending Olympic champion, having picked a strong group that included Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, and PSG’s Marquinhos for their home Games in Rio five years ago.

Brazil’s lineup is less star-studded this time around, but it still includes Dani Alves, who is 38 years old and was picked as one of three over-aged players by Andre Jardine.

Unlike the Toffees forward, Niels Nkounkou was not chosen in France’s initial squad, with coach Sylvain Rippo having to change 11 players when their clubs refused to allow them to participate.

The 20-year-old left-back will be eager to display his talent on the world stage, as this is mostly an under-23 event.

However, because the Final is just a week before the season begins on August 7th, the two may not be available until Everton’s third game of the season, away at Brighton on August 29th, if Benitez allows them a couple of weeks to recover.

France kicks off their campaign against Mexico on Thursday morning, with their most experienced players being Andre-Pierre Gignac, who now plays for Tigres in Mexico, and former Newcastle winger Florian Thauvin, who now plays for Tigres.

Toffees fans will be able to witness their number 7 in action on the BBC Red Button on Thursday afternoon, as he takes on a young German team, with veteran striker Max Kruse one of only a few players with senior caps.

In their last group game, France will face South Africa and host nation Japan, while Brazil will face Ivory Coast, which has Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Amad Diallo, as well as Saudi Arabia.

France vs. Mexico, July 22nd, 9 a.m., Tokyo Stadium iPlayer and the BBC Red Button

22 July, 12:30pm, International Stadium Yokohama, BBC Red Button and iPlayer, Brazil against Germany

France vs. South Africa, July 25th, 9 a.m., Salitama Stadium, Eurosport Player

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast, July 25. “The summary has come to an end.”