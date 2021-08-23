How to vote for tonight’s victorious couple on Love Island 2021.

The last episode of Love Island 2021 airs tonight, bringing an end to another exciting summer in the villa.

Four couples compete in the season 7 finale of the popular dating show, which airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.

Millie and Liam, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler, and Faye and Teddy are all contending for the $50,000 prize, which will be decided by a public vote.

After eight tense weeks in Majorca, the winning couple will be crowned, but how can you vote for your favorite couple?

How to pick the winner of Love Island in 2021

To vote for your Love Island 2021 winner, download the free Love Island app for iOS (iOS 9+ or later) or Android (Android 4.4.x or later) on your smartphone.

Open the app after it has been successfully installed and click the â€ vote’ sign at the bottom of your screen.

Before continue to the voting area, you must first register for the app.

Once you’ve cast your vote, you won’t be able to vote again on the same device.