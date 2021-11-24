How to view The Beatles: Get Back on Disney+ as a documentary.

The Beatles: Get Back, a much-anticipated documentary, will soon be available on Disney+.

Peter Jackson directed the picture. The Beatles: Get Back will transport viewers back to the band’s recording sessions in January 1969, which marked a watershed moment in music history.

The docuseries follows The Beatles as they strive to write 14 new songs in time for their first live performance in over two years.

Faced with a near-impossible schedule, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr’s solid friendship is put to the test.

The docuseries is made up of approximately 60 hours of never-before-seen footage taken over 21 days in 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more than 150 hours of never-before-heard audio, the majority of which has been locked up in a vault for more than half a century.

Jackson is the first individual in 50 years to have had access to the Beatles’ whole archive, which has now been fully restored.

What emerges is an incredibly personal portrayal of The Beatles, demonstrating how, even when facing adversity, they could rely on their camaraderie, good humor, and creative ability.

While plans fall apart and relationships are tested, some of the world’s greatest famous songs are written and performed.

The docuseries includes The Beatles’ final live performance as a group, the famous rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, as well as other songs and classic compositions from the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be, for the first time in their entirety.

The Beatles: How to Watch Them Return to: A Disney+ original docuseries titled The Beatles: Get Back will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 25, 26, and 27, 2021.

Disney+ is available for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for an annual subscription, which saves you 15%.

Disney+ is available on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV devices, AppleTV, Chromecast, LG TVs, Roku, Samsung, Sky Q, Chrome OS, MacOS, Windows PC, Amazon Fire Tablets, Android phones and tablets, iPhone and iPad, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.