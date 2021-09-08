How to travel to John Lennon’s childhood home, where he wrote two Beatles singles.

Beatles fans may pay a visit to John Lennon’s childhood home in Liverpool, which is a journey that all music aficionados should take because it is where many of the group’s popular songs were penned.

The National Trust is now preserving the Grade II listed building in Woolton.

The semi detached property, which belonged to John’s aunt, Mimi, and her husband George Smith, was built in 1933 and is located to the south of Liverpool.

The team at 2Chill has put together a helpful guide on how to go to John Lennon’s childhood house at 251 Menlove Avenue, where Paul McCartney claims the blockbuster singles “I’ll Get You” and “Please Please Me” were penned, according to Paul McCartney.

A 20-minute drive or a two-hour walk from the city center is estimated.

If you wish to go by bus, the recommended path is to take the line 75 bus from Liverpool ONE bus station to Woolton, Rockbourne Avenue, then walk the remaining twenty minutes to your destination.

Alternatively, you can take the line 76 bus from Queen Square bus station in the city center. This will lead you to Woolton, Vale Road, and the final destination, which is only a 2-minute walk away.

John Lennon moved there when he was five years old, after his mother was persuaded that his Aunt Mimi and Uncle George would be better suited to look after him.

He stayed there until he was 22 years old, in the middle of 1963.

Julia Lennon, John Lennon’s mother, was killed by a car about 30 meters north west of this residence.

Mimi sold the house in 1965, removing some of the items and giving others away.

251 Menlove Avenue was adorned with an English Heritage blue plaque the day before the 20th anniversary of John Lennon’s death, with the wording “JOHN LENNON 1940–1980 Musician and Songwriter lived here 1945–1963.”

Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s widow, purchased the property in March 2002 and donated it to the National Trust to prevent it from being demolished. It was then restored to its 1950s appearance.

