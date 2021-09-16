How to track SpaceX’s Crew Dragon rocket after it was launched by Nasa.

For the first time in nine years, Nasa has launched two men into space from American territory.

After separating from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket shortly after lift-off, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard the Crew Dragon capsule.

It will take them 19 hours to reach the space station, where they will join Nasa’s Chris Cassidy and Russia’s Anatoli Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, as well as three other inhabitants.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has become the first private firm to take humans into space, ushering in a new age of commercial space travel with the Demo-2 mission.

What is the best way to track the SpaceX rocket?

You can track the Crew Dragon as well as the ISS on the website Heavens Above.

Sighting timings for your geographical area are also provided on the website.

According to Major Peake, the spacecraft may be visible in UK skies after its launch.

“You can see the @Space-Station pass over the UK tonight, 22:10 BST,” he tweeted. It will cross to the south east, going beneath the moon, if you look west, low on the horizon. If @SpaceX takes off, it will be roughly 5 minutes later. On the first pass after launch, the sky will be too bright to notice SpX.”

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were scheduled to fly on Wednesday, but the mission was called off less than 17 minutes before takeoff due to worries that the event would cause lightning.

The mission’s goal, according to Nasa, is to demonstrate SpaceX’s ability to safely transport humans to and from the space station.

It’s the last key requirement for SpaceX’s astronaut transporter, the Crew Dragon, to be licensed by Nasa’s Commercial Crew Program for longer-duration manned space flights.

On Sunday at 3.30 p.m. UK time, the Crew Dragon is anticipated to dock with the space station.

Since the termination of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, Nasa has relied on Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, to transfer its astronauts to the International Space Station.

Nasa awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing in 2014 as part of its Commercial Crew Program to provide crewed launch services to the space station.