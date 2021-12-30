How To Tell If It’s COVID-19 Or Colds? Omicron vs. Cold Symptoms: How To Tell If It’s COVID-19 Or Colds?

The Omicron form of coronavirus and the common cold share similar symptoms, making it difficult for patients to tell which illness they are suffering from.

Fever, exhaustion, body pains, sore throat, shortness of breath, and diarrhea are common early indicators of the cold and COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new coronavirus infection, on the other hand, is frequently accompanied by headaches and a dry cough. The loss of taste and smell is also a feature of COVID-19, albeit it is less common in the highly transmissible Omicron version.

Despite the distinct symptoms, health professionals advise people to get tested for COVID-19, particularly if they suspect they have been exposed to someone who has been infected.

“If you’re starting to notice any of these symptoms, ask yourself, “Has anyone I’ve come into contact with been infected with Covid?” It’s also worth separating yourself and performing a quick test “Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former executive director of the Detroit Health Department, said CNN.

“Given that the Omicron variety is spreading like wildfire,” he added, “I think it’s worth retaining a strong suspicion that it could be Covid.”

Wait five days before testing if you haven’t had symptoms after being exposed, according to Dr. El-Sayed, because the virus may not have matured enough to show up on the test.

COVID-

As the Omicron and Delta variants continue to spread across the country, 19 cases in the United States have set new records. On Tuesday, the United States reported a seven-day average of more than 265,000 new infections, a new high. According to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, the previous record was set on Jan. 11 with a high of 252,000 average daily cases.

As a result of the rising number of cases, one New York City subway line was forced to cease service on Wednesday after many employees called in sick. In addition, twenty CityMD facilities in New York were forced to close owing to COVID-19-related personnel shortages.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has seen 53,659,688 COVID-19 cases and 822,892 deaths since the epidemic began.