How to schedule a Covid booster appointment and where can I find walk-in clinics near me.

As part of measures to combat the spread of the novel Omicron form, all people aged 18 and up will be administered a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

After preliminary studies revealed that higher antibody levels may protect better against the variation, millions more people in the UK will be eligible for a third booster dosage.

To strengthen their degree of protection, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) now recommends that all adults aged 18 to 39 be administered a booster dose, in order of decreasing age groups. A booster vaccine is already available to those over the age of 40.

Booster doses should be given no sooner than three months after people have received their second dose of an original vaccine, according to the JCVI, slashing three months off the current six-month wait.

Young people aged 12 to 15 should be administered a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination no sooner than 12 weeks following their first dose, according to additional recommendations.

The JCVI further recommended that highly immunocompromised persons receive a booster dose no sooner than three months after finishing their three-dose initial treatment.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, told the Commons that he fully endorsed the JCVI’s advice, adding: “These steps will protect more individuals more swiftly as a result of this new offensive strain, and we will be better protected as a nation.

“This is a significant step forward for our vaccine program, nearly tripling the number of people who will be able to receive a booster shot to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

Making a reservation for a Covid booster

The additional groups of patients who are eligible for the booster vaccine will be invited to acquire one, according to an NHS spokesman, and the system is working “at breakneck speed” to respond to the new variant and implement the “next and most difficult phase” of the immunization program.

“The NHS will soon set out how staff will expand the booster program – this will include how booster jabs will be delivered in priority order so,” an NHS official said.

