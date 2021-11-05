How to Request a Religious Exemption from the COVID Vaccine Requirement.

To comply with a rule set by President Joe Biden’s administration, businesses with 100 or more employees will now be forced to adopt immunization and testing plans.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will release an emergency temporary standard on Friday, according to the Department of Labor, requiring affected enterprises to adopt a policy within 30 days.

Businesses that fail to comply by January 4 face a fine of up to $14,000 per infraction, with the regulation estimated to touch more than 80 million individuals in the US.

Beginning January 4, Biden’s rule will compel employees of businesses with at least 100 employees to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

However, under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, anyone will be entitled to petition for a religious exemption from any employer’s vaccine mandate.

Title VII prohibits discrimination in the workplace based on religion and gives employees and job candidates the freedom to request a religious or reasonable accommodation from an employer’s demand if it interferes with their deeply held religious convictions.

On its website, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) explains the right to a religious exemption under Title VII, including the vaccine mandate.

There are no magic words.

If an employer can establish that providing the accommodation would cause “undue hardship on its operations,” it is not required to do so.

Employees are not required to utilize “magic words” when seeking an exemption, according to the EEOC. They are not have to reference Title VII or even use the term “religious accommodation,” but they must inform their employer that their religious beliefs clash with the company’s vaccine obligation.

“As a best practice,” the EEOC advises, “an employer should provide employees and applicants with information regarding who to contact and the procedures (if any) to follow in order to obtain a religious accommodation.”

Employers should believe that a religious exemption request is founded on deeply held convictions, but they are allowed to conduct “a limited factual examination” and request “further supporting information.”

If the person requesting an exemption does not participate with the investigation, they risk losing their exemption. This is a condensed version of the information.