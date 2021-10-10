How to recognize the characteristics of a ‘puppy farm’ where dogs are bred in an unethical manner.

Growing demand for dogs in the UK has resulted in the emergence of puppy farms, or unregistered ‘backyard’ breeders, which can have heartbreaking consequences for potential owners.

According to a poll performed by the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, the UK’s dog population has increased by nearly 50% since the end of 2019, from 9.5 million to 12.5 million.

This is primarily due to many individuals adopting or purchasing dogs to keep them company during the Covid-19 outbreak, but it has also coincided with an increase in demand for puppies, allowing puppy factories to thrive.

“A puppy farm is a place where many dogs are continuously bred and the puppies are sold,” according to the PDSA’s website. They are kept in deplorable conditions because the ‘breeders’ are unconcerned about their well-being.

“They’re nothing like respected breeders.” Reputable breeders would usually only breed one or two breeds at a time, and they will prioritize the health of their puppies and their moms over a rapid profit.

“Puppy farms typically have considerably more breeds available than this, and puppies from puppy farms can be sick, causing grief for the unwary owners who adopt them.”

The RSPCA said it received 4,357 calls alerting it to potential instances in England in 2018, up from 890 in 2008 and continuously increasing since then.

Several steps have been put in place to try to fight the situation, but they are far from conclusive.

Lucy’s Law, which went into effect in April 2020, prohibits all third-party sales of puppies aged six months or younger, in an effort to combat puppy farms and other unethical dealers.

As a result of this rule, puppies must be sold by the breeder from the location where they were born with their mother.

However, this hasn’t stopped breeders from trying to profit from the market boom by continuing their unlawful activities and duping unsuspecting dog owners into purchasing puppies that have been bred unethically and even cruelly, resulting in health problems down the road.

TeamDogs has put together a tutorial on how to recognize a potentially unethical breeder and what to do about it. “The summary has come to an end.”