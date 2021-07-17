How to receive a £22 Boots No7 Beauty Vault

After 47,062 individuals signed up for the reduced beauty box, the Boots No7 Beauty Vault is now available in stores and online.

The mystery package was previously only available to people on the waiting list, but it is now open to all customers as of today (Wednesday 14 July).

This year’s No7 Beauty Vault features £119 worth of No7 beauty goods for only £32 in the No7 Beauty Vault. This year’s Beauty Vault offers summer-themed goods.

The set retails for £32 in stores, but it can be purchased online for just £22, saving you £98. For new members who join up here, Topcashback is offering a £10 cashback rebate.

The discount can be applied to the Beauty Vault or any other Boots purchase over £10.

The following is a complete list of what is contained in the No7 Beauty Vault 2021:

100ml No7 Radiance+ Glow Polish

7ml No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7 Lash Impact Waterproof Black No7

Stay Perfect Amazing Eyes Pencil (1g) by No7

30 Count No7 Biodegradable Cleansing Wipes

Purifying Clay Cleanser No7 Radiant Results 150ml

30ml No7 Early Defense Facial Serum

3g No7 apricot blossom powder blusher

30ml No7 Lift & Luminate primer

SPF 15 No7 HydraLuminous Day Cream 50ml

Grace/Conquer No7 Liquid Lipstick 4ml

Based on the components being sold separately, the No7 Beauty Vault is priced at £32 yet includes £119 worth of products.

The No7 Beauty Vault is available to purchase online here.