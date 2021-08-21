How to purchase tickets for the ‘Battle of Liverpool’ between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler.

In early October, Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler will fight in the ring in a highly anticipated match called the “Battle of Liverpool.”

Fowler won his most recent fight at Fight Camp against Rico Mueller of Germany, while Smith was controversially defeated by Magomed Kurbanov in March.

Both combatants will be looking for a win in front of a raucous home crowd on an evening packed with boxing excitement, with six bouts on the undercard.

Everything you need to know about the fight and how to obtain tickets for the ‘Battle of Liverpool’ is right here.

On Saturday, October 9th, Liam Smith will face Anthony Fowler. The fight will take place when the undercard has been finalized, which has not yet been officially confirmed.

The bout will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The undercard has six fights before the main event, which features Shannon Courtenay vs. Jamie Mitchell.

Peter McGrail, a member of Team GB in the Olympics, will face an opponent yet to be named, followed by Solomon Dacres vs Kamil Sokolowski.

The undercard features Luke Willis vs. Rylan Charlton, Kieran Conway vs. James Metcalf, and Ted Cheeseman vs. Troy Williamson.

Matchroom Boxing provides access to ticket portals, with two options for completing a purchase.

Tickets start at £46.25 and go up to £316.80 if purchased directly from the M&S Bank Arena – and hospitality is also available.

Tickets on Stubhub start at £80 and go up to £150, with both the cheaper and more costly tiers already sold out.

“People are accusing me of disregarding him, but I come from too fine a family to overlook anyone,” Smith told the Echo. They’d put me in my place if I did that. I’ll never, ever overlook Anthony Fowler, especially in front of such a large crowd at the Arena. But I’m confident in my own abilities, and I’ll take on anyone, especially in the United Kingdom.”

“It’s different because I’m more scared for this bout than I am for the normal fight, but that’s understandable,” Fowler told the Echo. This, in my opinion, is not a personal matter. Both of us are.” “The summary comes to an end.”