How to purchase hospitality tickets to attend Liverpool play in the Champions League at Anfield in 2021-22.

Liverpool will begin their Champions League campaign against AC Milan today (September 15).

It will be the first European match played in front of a sold-out Anfield crowd since Liverpool was eliminated from the competition only days before the globe went into lockdown in March 2020.

Atletico Madrid, the same opponents Liverpool lost to that night, will return to Anfield in early November, and tickets are expected to be in extremely high demand.

You can find information on how to get general sale tickets to see Liverpool at Anfield here.

Fans who have participated in prior general sales, on the other hand, are well aware of how much of a lottery they can be.

This season, we told you about a new way to purchase genuine tickets through Travelzoo, a travel website.

Travelzoo started selling official Premier League hospitality tickets across the country.

They are now broadening their horizons to include cup competitions, including UEFA Champions League matches.

Tickets for Liverpool’s matches against Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are now available for purchase on the club’s website.

Hospitality tickets, as you may expect, are not cheap.

They do, however, include a hot and cold buffet in the Premier Lounge, as well as complimentary half-time and full-time teas and coffees and a matchday program.

Even at the higher-than-average cost, these kind of tickets are rarely available for long.

To find out more information and purchase tickets, go to the Travelzoo website by clicking here.