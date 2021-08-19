How to Profit from “Rewards Apps”

“Does it make sense?” When prompted to join a loyalty club, download a company’s app, or even read through a booklet with coupons and promos for special discounts, most people ask this question first. We live in a fast-paced world where time is indeed money. It’s a tough sell: bring this card, book, or piece of paper, and you’ll get anything for a slightly lower price next time. Many consumers don’t bother signing up for loyalty programs because the rewards are too small, according to statistics. Shopping has evolved as well. Bots can now find even fractionally better discounts in our web-connected environment. Isn’t that shirt there $25? It costs $23.99 in the United States. Amazon is an excellent example. They give you their price as well as a list of alternatives that are less expensive (many times including used options). If you don’t mind a certain color or a later delivery date, the online retailer may even drop costs or provide free shipping. All of this, along with the fact that our lives are increasingly being lived on our smartphones, means that the idea of shopping at a specific store — or even buying a specific brand – to receive a certain percentage off a specific item is dead. Technology, on the other hand, is revolutionizing the concept of loyalty points and incentive systems.

Take, for example, the rise of the “reward app.” The app, like its forefathers, rewards you for your purchases. Unlike the old model, though, anything and everything you buy gets rewarded. It’s a concept that says every time you spend money, every time you buy something with a receipt, you should get “points” for it. The app is simple to use. You get a digital “wallet,” and you start earning the equivalent of cash back savings by just purchasing things – and for the most part, this is stuff we had planned to buy. Your points can be redeemed right now for things like an Amazon gift card or a free cup of coffee. All you need to do is take a picture of or scan a receipt. It doesn’t matter if it’s a receipt for gas or a receipt for McDonald’s lunch; the app doesn’t care. Simply scan and email the information, and your “wallet” will begin to fill up. The goal isn’t to persuade you to spend more money. It’s a mash-up of incentive schemes that covers anything for which you have a receipt. Almost every dime. Brief News from Washington Newsday.