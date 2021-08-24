How to make sure your automobile is safe in order to avoid a £2,500 fine and three points.

Drivers are being advised to conduct several safety checks on their vehicles this summer to avoid being fined up to £2,500 and receiving three points for operating a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

If the offense is committed within three years of a previous conviction for a similar offense, drivers may be forced to disqualify themselves.

“After a year of uncertainty for the public, it’s nice to see people taking a well-deserved holiday and venturing out on road trips,” said Mike Thompson, director of Leasing Options. However, it is critical that drivers conduct some easy pre-trip tests to ensure that their vehicle is in safe driving condition for extended distances.

“Those who fail to do so risk breaking down in the middle of their journey and may face a fine if their car is considered unsafe.

“To avoid this, drivers should inspect the interior and outside of their vehicles for any flaws before embarking on their relaxing staycation.”

The average cost of a new tyre is £79. (Based on Ford Fiesta)

In the United Kingdom, car tyre tread depth must be at least 1.6mm over the centre three-quarters of the tyre. Otherwise, your car will be considered to be in a dangerous condition to drive, and you will be breaching the law if you drive it in such condition.

A 20p coin is the simplest way to assess your tyre tread depth. Take the coin and place it in the tyre’s tread grooves. If you can see the outside band on the coin, your tyres may be under the legal limit and will need to be checked by a professional.

The average cost of repairing a tyre is £35

Not all tyre punctures are immediately noticeable. Slow punctures frequently go undiagnosed for a long period, resulting in a gradual loss of air and a decline in pressure. Because the tyre is unable to operate to its full ability, all passengers are at risk.

Before you go on a road trip, inspect your tyres for signs of a gradual puncture. “The summary has come to an end.”