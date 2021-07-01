How to make sure you and your car are prepared for a staycation

If there is a silver lining to the pandemic, it is that we are rediscovering our love for our country.

As limits on foreign travel have meant that we’re seeking for a little more local for our vacation fix, the staycation boom has discovered several hidden beauties around the British Isles.

The car is the most important aspect of the staycation, yet months of being cooped up in our homes have left us unprepared for extended travels. So, before you embark on your next adventure, have you considered whether you or your vehicle are truly prepared?

If you haven’t driven your car in a long, or if you’ve simply taken a few short excursions here and there, problems can quickly accumulate. Fluid collects, condensation forms, rubber deteriorates, and batteries deteriorate, therefore it’s essential to have your vehicle inspected to ensure it’s up to the task at hand.

Lookers, which has locations in Liverpool, Birmingham, Chester, St Helens, and Ellesmere Port, spoke with us about how staycationers can keep comfortable and safe on the road. The new Vauxhall Mokka, which comes in petrol, diesel, and electric versions, has just arrived at the dealership.

It is the ideal alternative for those wishing to expand their horizons once the restrictions are lifted, with costs starting at £19,805.

Keep it tidy.

It’s not fun kicking crisp packets and empty drinks bottles out of the way to create place for more people. If you’re going to be in a car for several hours, you want it to be as spacious and comfy as possible.

What you want is freshly vacuumed upholstery, that new car scent, a trash can, and as much space as possible to easily pack your bags. When you have a long drive ahead of you, the last thing you want is to feel crowded.

With its straightforward approach to the car’s inside, the Vauxhall Mokka has taken the B-SUV category by storm. Nothing is confusing because everything is familiar, functional, and user-friendly.

You can jump right in and figure out how to use the heating, radio, and massive. The summary comes to a close.