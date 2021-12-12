How to locate a walk-in covid vaccination clinic near you.

Before the New Year, all people aged 18 and up will be administered a Covid-19 booster vaccine in an effort to combat the fast spreading Omicron strain.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement this evening, all eligible adults in England aged 18 and up will be able to have their booster shot as soon as tomorrow, Monday, December 13.

Adults aged 30 and up can begin booking theirs as early as tomorrow (Monday).

You can schedule an appointment for a first dosage, a second dose, or a booster jab in advance through the NHS national scheduling service.

Bookings for persons aged 18 to 30 will start on Wednesday (December 15), but some may be able to receive theirs sooner at walk-in venues, according to the Prime Minister.

Because the Omicron type of coronavirus is causing high levels of infection in the UK, the government has pushed back the deadline for all people to get a booster shot by a month.

Whereas the original intention was to have them available by the end of January, Boris Johnson has announced that they will now be available to all adults in England by the New Year.

As part of the NHS’s ‘Grab-a-Jab’ campaign, hundreds of walk-in facilities throughout the UK began giving booster immunizations on November 1, making it even easier for those who are eligible to obtain their top-up jab.

More clinics, including pharmacies, GP practices, and other community locations, are delivering vaccines now than at any prior stage in the program – practically everyone registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

Those who need a booster dosage can now use the NHS online walk-in finder to discover the most convenient location without making an appointment.