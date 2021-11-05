How to keep your dogs and cats quiet during Bonfire Night fireworks displays.

Bonfire Night is a visual delight, with fireworks displays taking place across the country, including in Liverpool.

While it’s crucial to stay safe when putting on your own fireworks display at home, it’s equally critical to keep an eye on your four-legged pals.

Unfortunately, with fireworks being sold in shops for both public and private usage, pets are susceptible to being startled by the loud blasts.

So, to save your pets from unneeded stress on Bonfire Night, read on for our best tips and advice.

How to keep dogs and cats quiet during Bonfire Night fireworks

When dogs and cats hear fireworks, they are likely to become worried or afraid, but there are several strategies to prevent and control this.

When there are fireworks in the evening, keep your cat and dog kept inside the house to stop them bolting away and disappearing.

You should also take your dogs for walks earlier in the day, preferably before dark, to avoid them being outside during times when fireworks are frequently launched.

If your pets are weary, they are less likely to be afraid, so make your dog’s walks as active as possible by include plenty of ‘fetch’ games.

If you’re a runner, consider taking your dog out for a run in the park during lunchtime so they can expend all of their excess energy. Despite the fireworks, they should be more prone to an early night or a good night’s sleep.

Before the fireworks season begins, make sure all of your pets are microchipped or wearing GPS tracking collars. Even if you are well-prepared, even the tiniest error, such as opening the front door or a hole in your fence, can cause your pet to flee when startled.

If your pet is microchipped, it will be much easier to reunite with them if they are located and brought to the veterinarian.

There's no shortage of goods you can buy for your pets to keep them peaceful and comforted during fireworks, from calming jackets, ear muffs, tablets, and plug-ins to blankets, toys, and culinary calming aids.