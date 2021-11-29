How to keep your dog toasty in the winter with dog bathrobes and a £7.99 USB gizmo.

The weather has turned colder, and it isn’t just humans who are feeling the chill.

If you’re searching for a way to keep your dog or cat warm this winter, this USB pet blanket, which is on sale for 71% off for Cyber Monday, might be just the answer.

Wowcher is selling it for £7.99. It comes in two sizes: 25 x 35 centimetres, which is perfect for smaller dogs, and 35 x 45 centimetres, which is ideal for larger dogs or many pets who prefer to snuggle up together.

The blanket’s temperature may be adjusted between 25 and 45 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for snowy and chilly conditions.

It can also be placed on a window ledge to keep pets warm while they enjoy watching the world go by through the chilly glass of a window.

This heated electric pet blanket is one of many pet-friendly Cyber Monday offers announced today by merchants.

If you’re worried about your pet yanking on the heated version’s cable, Aldi has a £4.99 windowsill cosy that it started selling today as one of its latest pet Specialbuys.

Meanwhile, the Furbo HD dog camera, which is discounted by 47 percent to just £129, is one of the most popular goods in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale for pet owners.

This HD pet camera is fully internet enabled, includes two-way audio, night vision, and barking alarms, and is a favorite of Paul O’Grady’s, as shown on his show For the Love of Dogs.

You may even instruct an app to toss a treat to your dog while you’re away from home.

If you’ve been searching for a pet camera, perhaps now that things have opened up post-covid and your dog is home alone more, this is a wonderful option to go for. It has over 21,000 good reviews and a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon.

It's just one of many reduced pet products presently on sale, including a variety of Outward Hound dog toys.