How to keep your dog safe while walking in the cold.

Winter is approaching, which means there are a slew of new concerns for dog owners to be aware of.

As the seasons change, the dark evenings become longer and the frigid temperatures become more prevalent.

However, in addition to these obvious threats, we must also be cautious of antifreeze, rat poison, and road grit and salt.

And, despite the fact that it’s a busy season, one thing that won’t alter is our urge to walk our dogs.

The Kennel Club has compiled a list of winter threats and suggestions for keeping your pet safe over the winter months. You may find more information on their website, and remember to contact your veterinarian if you have any concerns about your pet’s health.

Dogs are highly vulnerable to antifreeze. Even if only a small amount is licked, it can cause renal damage and death.

It has a sweet fragrance and taste, therefore it may be appealing to certain dogs who come upon it after it has leaked from a car radiator or been spilt after refilling screen wash.

Keep your dog away from any liquids near your automobile and clean it up right away. If they’ve walked through any, wash their paws immediately with soap and water. If you suspect your dog has licked, drank, or come into contact with antifreeze, call your veterinarian right once.

It is preferable to treat your dog as soon as possible.

Frostbite and/or hypothermia can occur when your dog’s body temperature is rapidly reduced by very cold temperatures and/or cold winds. Most dogs will be alright outside as is, but if it’s extremely cold outside, or if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, you should consider purchasing them a coat and some paw protection.

Although each dog is unique, some dogs, particularly small, slender, very young or older canines, or those with short hair, may be more vulnerable to the cold.

If you do buy a coat, make sure it fits properly so it doesn’t restrict their movement by being too tight or too loose. If you’re outside in the cold and your pet begins to shiver or appears exhausted, call for help. “The summary has come to an end.”