How to keep your dog quiet when there’s a lot of traffic.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ of television, has explained how to keep your dog calm near traffic.

On a recent podcast, the top dog trainer discussed how to behave around roadways with your pet, as well as how to cope with dogs who want to eat their own feces.

Storm Huntley, a TV presenter, was having issues with her five-year-old Shih Tzu, Boo, including misbehaving towards other dogs, eating dog poo, and dominating the direction of walks. The star of Channel 5's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly offered his expert advice.

Storm was concerned that Boo’s “anti-social” behavior may lead to a battle with another dog. She had reason to assume Boo was merely trying to defend herself after a horrific incident left her with an ulcerated eye.

“She (Boo) tells the dog off, then trots on,” she stated. You must leave, and she takes a step forward. She won’t keep going unless it’s a puppy, in which case she’ll do a small leap and bark to let them know she’s had enough, and then she’ll trot on.”

Amy, another listener, noticed a shift in her dog’s behavior following a specific incident. Buddy, a Jack Russell, was just six months old when he was hit by a car.

One, his dread of automobiles and even roads is out of hand.

“She (Amy) said if we’re near a road, he pulls over and hurriedly scurries away, and he gets himself in such a state that it takes him a long time to calm down,” Graeme explained. We’re worried that he’ll injure himself or be hit again.”

Buddy, despite trying praise and tricks, would not accept either when he was near any type of road.

It’s not uncommon for dogs to be afraid of traffic, according to the Yorkshireman.

Buddy now identifies all roads, traffic, and automobiles with the terrible experience and will have to get used to them again, demonstrating that dogs learn via trial and error.

“Praise is excellent, but only if you time it right,” Graeme cautioned. So, if he looks a little more at ease about being near a road, that’s when you say ‘good boy,’ and you’re saying I.” “The summary comes to an end.”