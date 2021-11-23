How to join Twitter Spaces and what is Sing Your Dialect on Twitter.

Thousands of people took part in a virtual karaoke party on Twitter Friday night, including Declan Rice and rapper KSI.

Jacob McLaughlin’s Sing Your Dialect became a huge sensation on Twitter’s new Spaces feature.

Spaces is a new Twitter feature that allows users to have live audio chats.

Because spaces are open to the public, anyone can join as a listener, even if they don’t follow you.

Listeners can be invited into a Space directly via DMing, Tweeting, or sending a link.

At any given time, up to 13 persons can speak in a Space.

Last night, though, Jacob was approached by 50,000 people who wanted to be a part of his ‘Sing Your Dialect’ environment.

Sing Your Dialect challenges users to sing a song in their native tongue.

As more celebrities joined the group, the Twitter hashtag increased throughout the evening.

Users who were caught listening included Declan Rice, Nigel Farage, and the Somali Embassy in Turkey.

According to reports, Barack Obama may have also listened to Sing Your Dialect at some point.

Jacob will host another session tonight, Thursday, and Friday from 10pm due to the event’s popularity.

How to Get Involved in #SingYourDialect and Other Twitter Communities

Users can join a Space by clicking on a profile photo with a purple, pulsing outline at the top of their timeline, a link from a Tweet, or a link in a Direct Message (DM).

You can view the profile photographs and names of certain people in the Space, including yourself, once you’ve entered it.

You will be unable to speak as a listener. You can make a request to the host if you want to say something.

My request may or may not be approved by the host.