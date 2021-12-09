How to get your Covid passport before the rules change.

In reaction to the spread of the Omicron strain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced new measures as part of England’s Winter Covid ‘Plan B.’

Face coverings will be required “in most indoor places beginning Friday, including theatres and movies,” according to the rules (December 10).

In a press conference yesterday, the Prime Minister also announced that starting on Wednesday, covid passports with proof of vaccination will be necessary to enter crowded venues.

Nightclubs, indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people will all require a covid passport as of Wednesday, December 15.

People who have not been completely vaccinated will be eligible to enter venues if they can present documentation of a negative (quick) lateral flow test taken within the previous 48 hours (such as an email or text message) or proof of vaccination exemption.

Communal worship, wedding ceremonies, funerals and other memorial events, protests, and mass participation sporting events will not require Covid Passes.

A covid Passport documents confirmation of vaccination or exemption from vaccination, as well as a recent negative test.

It may be accessed using the NHS app, which is free and available to everyone in England who is registered with a GP.

To use this service, you’ll need an NHS log in, which you may get here.

Alternatively, you can print a paper version of your vaccination status from the NHS website or request it through the mail by phoning 119.

If you are not required to be vaccinated due to medical reasons, you can apply for a Covid Passport to show your exemption and receive entry to venues.

A digital covid passport that shows full immunization is valid for 30 days and may be renewed by logging into the NHS app and downloading it again.

The validity of a covid Pass indicating a negative covid test is 48 hours from the time the result was issued.

An NHS number is a ten-digit number that is used to link you to your medical data.

