How to get tickets for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

On Wednesday, the main ticket ballot for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will open.

The PA news agency examines the next major multi-sport event to be held in the United Kingdom.

The Games will take place from July 28 to August 8.

The tournament will feature 19 sports and eight para sports, including several that you’d expect to see at a multi-sport Games like athletics, cycling, gymnastics, and swimming, as well as some that are making their Games debuts, such as women’s T20 cricket and three-on-three basketball.

More than one million tickets have been set at £22 or less by the organizers, with prices starting at £8 for youngsters and £15 for adults. The polling station will be open till 8 p.m. on September 30. Those interested in purchasing tickets for any of the 286 sessions should register an account at birmingham2022.com.

The vast majority of venues were already in place when Birmingham was chosen to host the Games after Durban was deprived of its hosting rights in 2017. The redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, which will host athletics, and the construction of a brand-new aquatics centre in Sandwell are the two significant capital projects.

Mountain riding will take place in Cannock Chase Forest, while track cycling will take place at the Lee Valley Velopark in London, which was developed for the 2012 Olympics.

Women’s cricket will be played at Edgbaston, while beach volleyball and three-on-three basketball will be held at Smithfields in the city centre, with the Rotunda building and the Bullring shopping district as backdrops.

No, not at this time. Of course, contingency measures are in place, but Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid indicated on Tuesday that the event will be able to run at full capacity – even if further coronavirus certification tests are required.